Posted: September 18, 2017

Contesting resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Listen to 105.5 The Dove every weekday at 9 a.m. and listen for the $1,000 Workday Kick-Off Cue to Call.

When it plays, be the 10th caller to (888) 723-9388 for your chance to win $1,000! Everyone could use an extra $1,000, why not you?!

Also, click here for your chance to enter and win a weekly $1,000 BONUS cash prize!

Click here to view the contest rules.

***Update 10/2 - Due to the tragic events occurring in Las Vegas, the national mood warrants that we suspend our $1,000 Workday Kick-Off contest at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrible and senseless tragedy. Contesting is set to resume on Wednesday, October 4th at 9 a.m.***

