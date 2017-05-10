Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2017

Serena Williams shows off baby bump at Disney’s new Pandora park

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tennis great Serena Williams got a preview of Disney’s new Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom in Florida.

Williams, 35, who recently announced her first pregnancy with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, visited the new exhibit last week.

She posted an Instagram photo of herself in denim overalls with her baby bump front and center and the floating mountains behind her.

“Had the best time at Disney, Pandora was unreal,” Williams wrote in the post.

Williams posted about her pregnancy in late April, at the time releasing a photo with the caption “20 weeks.”

Pandora, which covers 12 acres and is part of the largest expansion in the park’s history, opens to the public on May 27, just in time for Memorial Day.

