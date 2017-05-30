Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: May 30, 2017

Celine Dion’s mansion sells for $28 million, far below the $72.5 million she wanted

Comments
Singer Celine Dion is pictured here with her now-deceased husband Rene Angelil  in Las Vegas in 2013. Dion reportedly spent as much as $20 million to build the estate, completing it in 2010 with Angelil. 
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Singer Celine Dion is pictured here with her now-deceased husband Rene Angelil  in Las Vegas in 2013. Dion reportedly spent as much as $20 million to build the estate, completing it in 2010 with Angelil. 

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News

Superstar singer Celine Dion’s 5.7-acre oceanfront compound on Jupiter Island, Florida has sold for $28 million, far less than the $72.5 million price tag Dion was asking when she first put it on the market in August 2013, according to the deed recorded Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The recorded sales price is also about $10 million less than the $38.5 million price tag last attached to the estate, according to the property.

The estate, which has s 415 feet of beachfront, is located in the tony town near Hobe Sound and boasts water slides, a main house and several other buildings. The property is said to have sold with most of its furnishings and contents.

>> Related: PHOTOS: Celine Dion’s Jupiter Island estate

The buyer is the Jupiter Island Trust, according to the deed recorded by the Martin County Clerk’s Office. An American who will use it as a vacation residence is reportedly behind the trust, according to one of the real estate agents involved in the deal.

Read more here

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation