Alan Thicke's widow says the couple planned to have a baby

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Tanya Callau, the widow of Alan Thicke, is denying accusations that she was with her late husband only for his fortune.

According to TMZ, Callau claims that she and Thicke planned to have a baby in 2017 before he suddenly died at the age of 69 on Dec. 12. The couple was married for 11 years before his death.

Callau, 41, claims that she froze her eggs three years ago with plans to try to have a baby after Thicke’s youngest son, Carter, 19, moved out of the home, TMZ reported.

According to the tabloid, Callau said an architect visited the couple’s California home in December 2016 to draw up plans for a nursery.

Thicke’s eldest sons, Robin and Brennan, recently served Callau with a lawsuit claiming that she believes the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2005 is now invalid.

According to Thicke’s estate, Callau is to receive “all of the Ranch’s furnishings, 25 percent of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, all of his death benefits from pensions and union memberships ... and (a) 40 percent share of his remaining estate. Alan also provided that Tanya may live in the Ranch after his death so long as she maintains the property and expenses.”

The attorney for Robin and Brennan Thicke claims that they “did everything they could to settle this out of court.”